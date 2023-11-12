YARMOUTH – Dorothy Louise (Myers) Smith, 71, passed away suddenly on Oct. 23, 2023, with her loving and devoted partner, Jay O’Leary by her side.

“Dori”, as she was affectionately called, was born in Portland on Feb. 14, 1952 to William Myers and Minnie (Larsen) Myers. She graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1970 where she made numerous lifelong friends such as Rick and Anita (Baker) Clark and the whole Charron family, due to her joyous outlook and giving spirit.

Dori was married to Robert Smith, Jr. and the fruits of that union were daughter, Carrie and son, Benjamin. Settling in her beloved hometown of Yarmouth, Dori was blessed with many wonderful years alongside Jay O’Leary. For over 40 years she resided in the same house beside her treasured neighbors, the Darlings, who became more family than friends.

Dori started her working career at Skipper’s Dock, down on the waterfront in Portland. She went on to work in the world of banking, starting at Canal Bank and ending with Key Bank, where she developed an everlasting friendship with Maria Edwards. From there, started a string of different workplaces from Regional Waste Systems and ending with L.L.Bean.

Dori was very generous with her free time, providing transportation, clothes, moral support or whatever was in need to her family and friends. Her love of life was infectious and all knew they were welcome to stop by. Especially on those warm summer nights when friends and family would gather on her front lawn.

Dori was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Robert and William Myers.

She is survived by Jay O’Leary; Carrie (Smith) Libby, grandsons Cameron, Carson, Nick and Sam; Benjamin (Ashley) Smith, grandchildren Kyler and Kelsi; Jensina (Todd) Barnes, grandson Garrett; J T O’Leary; sisters Kaye (Bob) Vilborn, Wilma Robinson, Elna Clancy, Meg Leighton; close cousin, Diane Fogarty; and friend, Donna Silva. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she was very close to. A special thank you to her sister, Wilma, for her abiding care and niece, Amy, who was a godsend with medical advocacy and advice during her final years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to:

The Florence House

(preblestreet.org/florencehouse)

190 Valley St.

Portland, ME 04102

