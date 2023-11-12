PORTLAND – Linda (Brothers) Bruso died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Her daughter Lori and son-in-law Dan were by her side.

Linda was born Jan. 7, 1945 in North Adams, Mass. to Lawrence Brothers, Sr. and Dorothy (Atwell) Brothers. She graduated from Drury High School in 1963. She was a longtime employee at the North Adams Transcript Newspaper. She later worked at two car dealerships in Bennington, Vt.

Linda moved to Portland in 2014 to be closer to her daughter and two grandchildren. She enjoyed the beach, 1960s music, emailing friends, dining out, and Bingo! She was a lifelong bingo player! She actually played the night before she passed. In later years she looked forward to her Thursday excursions and lunch with her daughter Lori.

Although her body had grown tired, Linda’s mind and sarcasm was as sharp as ever! She will fondly be remembered for her eggplant parmesan, spaghetti sauce, grapenut pudding and baking for her neighbors.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Lori Vela (Dan) of Hollis Center, a son, Peter Gentile (Tara) of Cheshire, Mass.; two grandchildren, Colton Vela and Kiley Vela, both of Maine. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Donna Powers of North Adams, Mass. Deeply saddened are her companion, Jerry, best friend, Carolyn and many neighbors at Northfield Greens. She also leaves several nephews, nieces; grandnephew and grandnieces.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Lawrence Brothers, Jr. and a brother, Robert Brothers.

Per Linda’s wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton has been entrusted with her arrangements.

