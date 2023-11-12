DOVER, N.H. – Parker Alden Denaco, of Dover, N.H. passed away Nov. 9, 2023 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born April 19, 1943 in Bangor, the only child of Alden and Pauline (Newcomb) Denaco.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years (Gayle Gernert Ferry); and his stepsons Bruce Ferry (Darcy), Chris Ferry, Greg Ferry, (Julie), Josh Ferry (Karen); grandchildren, Brad, Jillian, Anna, Sam, and Kevin; and special cousin Bill Cichocki (Carla).

He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and will be sorely missed by them.

Parker earned a B.A. (’65) and an MBA (’75) from the University of Maine and a Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University (’68). He was a proud alumnus and staunch supporter of both schools.

Over the years Parker wore many hats. He was the first executive director of the Maine Labor Relations Board, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Public Employee Labor Relations Board; a colonel (JAG) in the Air Guard/Air Reserve, and a self employed arbitrator/mediator. In addition, he was active in the American Bar Association and, for many years served as neutral chair of the Public Sector Labor Law Committee.

In the short New England growing season, Parker enjoyed gardening and was always proud of his flowers and tomato plants. He was equally enthusiastic about following the stock market and was extremely knowledgeable about its workings.

Perhaps, first and foremost, he was a “Maine” boy at heart. While he and Gayle travelled extensively, there was no place he loved more than the cottage in midcoast Maine. It is there that a private family celebration of life will take place during the summer months.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous