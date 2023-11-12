GORHAM – Russell “Bud” A. Dorr, Jr., 82, of Gorham, passed away on Nov. 4, 2023, after a brief illness, surrounded by family.

Bud was born in Portland to Russell and Virginia Dorr on Dec. 13, 1940. From the time he was 10 years old, he knew he wanted to be a meteorologist. After graduating from Gorham High School, he pursued studies in Meteorology and graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Hawaii.

After graduating, Bud achieved his dream with a fulfilling career of 30 years working for the National Weather Service. Prior to retirement, he was Chief of the Meteorological Services Division in Long Island, N.Y.

In his retirement, Bud most enjoyed spending time with his family. He had many hobbies including birdwatching, stamp collecting, researching genealogy, and assembling jigsaw puzzles. He also loved watching sports, especially the Red Sox.

Bud was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Virginia Dorr.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Melinda Lanzo, and stepdaughters Meredith Carbone, Amy Brahan, and Christine Bennett. He is survived by many grandchildren, William, Russell, Marisa, Gina, Christopher, Sydnie, Andrew, Jason and Zachary.

Services will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Gorham on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery in Westbrook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Maine Audubon, an organization which was near and dear to his heart.

