If you were running a store plagued by shoplifters and I told you the way to stop this is to fire the store detective, you’d think I was nuts.

Would someone please tell me how the House Republican attempts to defund the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to go after wealthy tax cheats represents a deficit reduction measure? The predicted loss of what would otherwise be recovered in unpaid taxes is twice the projected reduction in the deficit.

And, perhaps you can explain why, with all the immediate crises facing Congress – including wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and an impending government shutdown – this is the most important issue of the day and the first to be put on the newly elected speaker’s agenda?

The extremist ideology driving House Republicans and the new speaker to such foolish measures is close to making the U.S. ungovernable. We can only hope they learn how to legislate responsibly before the real crises spiral out of control.

Nigel Calder

Newcastle

