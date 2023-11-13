If you were running a store plagued by shoplifters and I told you the way to stop this is to fire the store detective, you’d think I was nuts.
Would someone please tell me how the House Republican attempts to defund the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to go after wealthy tax cheats represents a deficit reduction measure? The predicted loss of what would otherwise be recovered in unpaid taxes is twice the projected reduction in the deficit.
And, perhaps you can explain why, with all the immediate crises facing Congress – including wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and an impending government shutdown – this is the most important issue of the day and the first to be put on the newly elected speaker’s agenda?
The extremist ideology driving House Republicans and the new speaker to such foolish measures is close to making the U.S. ungovernable. We can only hope they learn how to legislate responsibly before the real crises spiral out of control.
Nigel Calder
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.