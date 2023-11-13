I visited Portland on a cruise on Oct. 9 and just wanted to say what a lovely city you have.

While my wife went up the observatory (I could not, as I am in a wheel chair), a lovely lady from the cafe opposite the observatory and the fire station came over and wheeled me to the cafe on the other side of the road and brought me out a cup of coffee. The name of the cafe was Hilltop.

She made me feel oh, so welcome – and she would not accept any payment for the coffee. I would love it if you could place some thanks to her in your paper.

John Olley
Rottingdean, England

