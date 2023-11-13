For Second Amendment single-issue voters, a primary argument against a ban on assault weapons is a perceived slippery slope toward other weapons being banned. This is a false argument. Taking away weapons for sport, hunting or home protection has never been suggested. Conversely, has a clear, cogent rationale ever been offered for owning something designed to rapidly and brutally slaughter as many people as possible?
The more logical argument could easily be made that the slippery slope potentially runs in the opposite direction. That is, if these “weapons of war“ are allowed, what could follow: napalm, chemical and biological weapons, missiles, rocket launchers? Sound insane? No less insane than the average citizen owning a military-grade assault rifle.
Jeniferlee Tucker
Topsham
