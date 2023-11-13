The Maine Water Company recently received the 2023 NEWWA Utility of the Year Award from the New England Water Works Association (NEWWA), the region’s largest and oldest not-for-profit organization of water works professionals.

The Utility of the Year Award recognizes utilities which have made significant improvements to the water system infrastructure, customer service, staff training, and/or operations to further protect public health of the customers they serve. The Maine Water Company received the award in the large-sized system category.

“NEWWA was thrilled to select Maine Water Company as Utility of the Year,” said NEWWA CEO Kirsten King. “Their dedication to protecting public health, going above and beyond for ratepayers, and ensuring top-notch operations make them a model utility for others across the region to follow.”

Maine Water Company was recognized for completing several projects and two were highlighted as examples of their accomplishments:

• The Biddeford-Saco Division completed construction of a 12-mgd conventional water treatment plant, replacing an plant originally built over 100 years ago. The project remained on schedule despite supply chain delays.

• The Camden-Rockland Division faced imminent disinfection byproduct compliance issues. A coagulant was added at their 6-mgd membrane water treatment plant to decrease DBPs by 50%, and increased chlorine residual throughout their distribution system, providing key simultaneous compliance. This helped to avoid a significant capital improvement project.

“Maine Water and its employees are honored to receive this prestigious award from our NEWWA,” said Mark Vannoy, president of Maine Water. He added, “Our people are committed to delivering high-quality water and world-class customer service by being proactive, planning for the future and keeping affordability for customers at the forefront of our actions. We appreciate the recognition from our peers.”

Maine Water Company was recognized with the NEWWA Utility of the Year Award award on Sept. 19, during NEWWA’s 142nd Annual Conference in Burlington, Vermont.

