The annual Very Merry Falmouth is set to get underway later this month with three days of holiday festivities, food and family fun.

“It’s a chance to gather with neighbors, see old friends, meet new residents, and generally connect with others who call Falmouth home,” Director Erin Cadigan told The Forecaster.

Very Merry Falmouth kicks off Nov. 30 with the Falmouth Community Tree Lighting at Village Park, hosted by Falmouth Parks and Community Services. Santa will light the tree at 5:30 p.m.

On Dec. 1, the Merry Mix and Mingle will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion parking lot on Route 1. The family-friendly, open-air, community party will include music, cookies and treats, gourmet hot chocolate, kids activities, a photo booth and more. The Chamber of Commerce will also hold a gift basket raffle to benefit their scholarship fund.

That night, at 7 p.m., fireworks will be launched from the Legion Fields on Depot Road, and are best viewed from the Merry Mix and Mingle at the Legion or elsewhere along Route 1. The fireworks show is arguably the most popular Very Merry Falmouth event, Cadigan said.

“Winter fireworks are just so unique and draw a lot of people out,” she said.

Festivities conclude Dec. 2 with a series of merry events. At 9 a.m., the Ugly Sweater 5K and Merry Mile Fun Run will take place along Route 1, beginning at the American Legion. Proceeds from the registration fees benefit Falmouth Memorial Library. Close to 200 runners signed up for the races last year, Falmouth Library Director Jenna Mayotte told The Forecaster.

Prizes will be given out to the best ugly sweaters.

“We’ve had some really fantastic costumes over the years,” Mayotte said. “My personal favorite has been a full Grinch.”

Saint Mary’s Sparkles Church Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary on Route 88/Foreside Road. A range of items will be available, including home decor, jewelry and food. Up the road, Foreside Community Church will host its Christmas fair from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Free Christmas movies will be shown at Flagship Cinema from 10 a.m. to noon, and, weather permitting, Twombly Pond will open for free ice skating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and to register for the races, go to verymerryfalmouth.com.

Very Merry Falmouth is sponsored by the town, Falmouth Memorial Library and the Falmouth-Cumberland Chamber of Commerce.

