Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season.

Miami’s Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Hyde led Baltimore out of a difficult rebuild in which the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022, when Hyde finished second in voting to Cleveland’s Terry Francona. Baltimore was more than ready to take the next step this season thanks to a sparkling core of young talent. Infielder Gunnar Henderson was a unanimous AL Rookie of the Year of Monday night.

Hyde earned 27 of 30 first-place votes, with Bruce Bochy of Texas receiving the other three. Two-time winner Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay finished third.

Schumaker led Miami to an 84-78 record — including 33-14 in one-run games — in his first season as manager. The Marlins lost to Philadelphia in the Wild Card Series.

The voting by the BBWAA occurred before the start of the postseason. Schumaker defeated Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell — who left to manage the Chicago Cubs last week — and Atlanta’s Brian Snitker in a tight race.

Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Counsell. Snitker also received eight but had far fewer second- and third-place votes than Schumaker.

The Marlins have had four managers win this award — Schumaker, Don Mattingly in 2020, Joe Girardi in 2006 and Jack McKeon in 2003.

Hyde became the fourth Baltimore manager to win, following Buck Showalter in 2014, Davey Johnson in 1997 and Frank Robinson in 1989.

PADRES: Peter Seidler loved to dream out loud about a World Series parade for his San Diego Padres and their long-suffering fans. He spent that way, too, fearlessly committing hundreds of millions of dollars toward trying to bring his adopted hometown its first major title.

The owner and chairman of the club, Seidler dismissed the notion that San Diego was a small market and constantly redirected questions about how the Padres could sustain their big-spending ways on players like Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr.

He was sure the baseball gods would one day smile on San Diego and there would be a championship parade for a franchise that lost its only two World Series appearances, the last one coming in 1998.

“Do I believe our parade is going to be on land or on water or on both?” Seidler said earlier this year. “Putting a great and winning team on the field in San Diego year after year is sustainable.”

Seidler, a third-generation member of the O’Malley family who used to own the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, died the Padres announced. He was 63.

A cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor. The team announced in mid-September that Seidler had an unspecified medical procedure in August and wouldn’t be back at the ballpark the rest of the year.

FREE AGENTS: Shohei Ohtani was among seven players who turned down $20,325,000 qualifying offers from their former teams and remained on the free-agent market to pursue more lucrative contracts.

In addition to Ohtani saying no to the Los Angeles Angels, others who declined to accept were outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chicago Cubs), pitchers Josh Hader and Blake Snell (San Diego), Aaron Nola (Philadelphia), Sonny Gray (Minnesota) and third baseman Matt Chapman (Toronto).

By making a qualifying offer — calculated as the average of the top 125 contracts by average annual value — a team would receive an additional selection in next July’s amateur draft if a player signs elsewhere before then. A team signing the player could lose one or two draft picks.

YANKEES: Giancarlo Stanton’s agent has responded after Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that the slugger will likely end up getting hurt again next year.

“I read the context of the interview,” Wasserman’s Joel Wolfe told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “I think it’s a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you’ve got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason.”

Wolfe was responding to a comment Cashman made about Stanton at the GM meetings last week. Cashman’s words came during a fiery group media session, but the New York Daily News was the first to write what he said about Stanton in a story that published Monday.

“We try to limit the time he’s down,” Cashman said. “But I’m not gonna tell you he’s gonna play every game next year because he’s not. He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game. But I know that when he’s right and healthy — other than this past year — the guy’s a great hitter and has been for a long time.”

Stanton has a lengthy injury history, especially when it comes to his lower body. An early-season hamstring strain limited him to 101 games in 2023, and his mobility has become increasingly limited.

NATIONALS: First baseman Dominic Smith and right-hander Cory Abbott were designated for assignment by Washington.

The club also requested unconditional release waivers for right-hander Andrés Machado. The Nationals said Machado plans to pitch in Japan.

The moves opened room on the 40-man roster, and Washington selected the contracts of four pitchers: right-handers Cole Henry and Zach Brzykcy, and left-handers DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker.

The Nationals also announced they agreed to one-year contracts with outfielder Victor Robles and righty reliever Tanner Rainey, avoiding salary arbitration.

