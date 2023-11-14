PORTLAND – Chester Rich, 73, passed away on Nov. 11, 2023. He was born on July 25, 1950, the son of Helen A. Wolf and Roger L. Rich.

Chester was known for his happy-go-lucky spirit and was loved by all who knew him. A good-hearted person, Chester enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motorcycle riding. He was a loving individual who left a lasting impact on those around him.

Chester was predeceased by his parents and brother George Rich.

He is survived by wife Mary Rich of Scarborough, his children, Chester “Young Chet” McNamara, Chris Rich, Rocco Leo III, and Joanne Leo. Chester is also remembered by his grandchildren, Zach Rich, Cody McNamara, Logan Plummer, Daniel Edward Yates, Jacob Holmes, Julia Gordon, Brooklyn Leo, Christine Leo, and great-grandsons, Daniel Yates Jr. and Lelane Rich. He is also survived by his niece, Jennifer Kuntz, who provided tremendous help to Chester over the last several years.

Chester is fondly remembered by his sisters, Francine Eagle, Helen Lappin, Estelle Pagano, Ruby Peterson, and brothers Leon Rich and Fred Thomson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy- Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Chester’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation & Residence, 1133 Washington Ave.

Portland, ME 04103.

