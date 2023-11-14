HARPSWELL – Francis S. “Frank” Mynhan Jr., 81, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness, his loving family was by his side.

Frank was born in Lynn, Mass., on May 16, 1942, the son of the late Francis S. Sr. and Mary S. (Chibirka) Mynahan. He attended local schools and graduated from Lynn High School in the class of 1959. After high school he enlisted and served in the United States Air Force.

Following his time in the Air Force, Frank went to work for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He worked at the Regional Headquarters in Nashua, New Hampshire, retiring in 2002 after a more than 30 year career.

On Nov. 8, 1975, he married the love of his life, Rita C. Roux in Nashua, New Hampshire. Frank and Rita moved to Amherst, N.H., where Frank built their home to live and raise their family.

As a small child, Frank would travel to the family cottage in Harpswell, it was a special place for Frank as he would then go on to purchase his own plot and build his own cottage. Frank enjoyed years there and would continue to bring his children to the cottage where after retirement he and Rita would spend summers there. He loved boating and fishing in Stover’s Cove and the surrounding ocean with family and friends. He was always an active part of his daughter’s extra-curricular activities in school and coached softball for 15 plus years. He enjoyed photography, playing golf with his buddies in Maine and Florida, he was a HAM Radio operator (K1FSM) and taught himself to read music and play the guitar. He loved watching and feeding the birds and enjoyed talking to anyone he would meet. He was looking forward to his winter in Merritt Island, Fla., and spending time with his many friends there. Frank was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed all the New England teams and followed the Liverpool Football Club. His greatest love was the time he spent surrounded by his family and especially his grandchildren. Frank would make lifelong friends wherever he would go.

Frank was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Wilkins.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Mynahan of Florida; two daughters, Stephanie and her husband Michael Smetana of Florida, and Tiffany and her husband, Brett Kimmelman of Connecticut; two grandchildren, Stephen and Celeste Smetana of Florida; a brother, John Mynahan of Florida; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Harpswell next summer. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Frank’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

