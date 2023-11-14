FALMOUTH – Lesley Fran (Bartholomew) Anderson, 76, of Falmouth, passed away from complications due to PPA (Primary Progressive Aphasia) on Nov. 8, 2023, while at Gosnell Hospice House. She was born in Portland on May 1, 1947, daughter to the late Andrew M. Bartholomew, Kathryn (Corkum) Bartholomew Decker Sylvester and her stepfather Donald Decker.

Her professional positions included insurance and billing for Maine Cardiology.

Lesley married Stanley C. Anderson in 1963 and they began their life together in Vallejo, Calif., as Stan had begun his career from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to California and back. Together she and Stan built three beautiful homes: on Willow Lane and Fox Run in Cumberland, and Stapleford Drive in Falmouth.

In 2011 she built her own gorgeous home on Lindsey Drive in Standish after Stan had passed. Creating stunning homes was an important part of her life and she especially loved decorating them, and particularly for the holidays.

Lesley truly enjoyed traveling to the ocean in the summertime, taking long rides antiquing with Stan or going to drive-ins with the kids. She loved to read and her favorite book was “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”. Family time was important to her. She remembered fondly the school activities of her children and grandchildren, especially a trip to Italy in 2013, and Gourmet Club while in Cumberland.

Lesley is survived by her daughter Lisa (partner Jim Griffin) and granddaughters Katherine Possiel (Jordan Strong) and Elizabeth Possiel (Ariah Seyboldt); her son Ryan (partner Lisa Johnson); her son Kevin (wife Joyce Anderson) and grandchildren Lindsay, (Debbie Nazzaro) and James (Sophie Dasinger) as well as a niece and nephew, Margaret and Zachary.

She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Stanley C Anderson; her brothers; Peter David Bartholomew, Donald Arthur Bartholomew and sister-in-law Priscilla Crowley Bartholomew.

Lesley’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Legacy Memory Care of Falmouth and Gosnell Memorial Hospice of Scarborough for the loving care that she received in the last four years of her life.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., on Thursday, November 16, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will take place immediately following at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.

To view Lesley’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Lesley’s name are asked to consider the National Aphasia Association or Gosnell Memorial Hospice.

