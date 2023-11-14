Anderson, Lesley Fran (Bartholomew) 76, of Falmouth, Nov. 8, 2023. Service, 11 a.m., Nov. 16, at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial follows, Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.
Anderson, Lesley Fran (Bartholomew) 76, of Falmouth, Nov. 8, 2023. Service, 11 a.m., Nov. 16, at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial follows, Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.
