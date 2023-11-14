YARMOUTH – Margaret “Margy” Allyn Sammons passed away gently on Oct. 24, 2023, at the Brentwood Center in Yarmouth, after contracting pneumonia weeks earlier. While she faced challenges physically in her final years, she never lost her faith, her spirit, her love for her family and friends, or her wonderful sense of humor.

Born in Framingham, Mass., on July 5, 1931, she was the fifth of five children born to Henry Gregory Allyn and Frances Steen Allyn. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Eleanor Birkinbine Marcy, (John – Tyler),”Harry”, (Betsy), “Bob” (Nancy), and Herman (Polly), and nieces Sarah Allyn, Mary Ellen and Marjorie Birkinbine, and Amy Allyn, and many dogs to whom she was devoted.

She leaves behind much-loved nieces and nephews Kim, Danny, Robbie, Greg, Bonnie, Johnny, Jordy, Dee, Tad, John, Cathy and Frannie. She was also blessed with many grandnieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. While she and her husband Bob did not have children of their own, they were both lovingly involved in the lives of their beloved nieces and nephews, and the countless children in their church Youth Programs, which is where Bob and Margy met and fell in love.

Margy graduated from Windsor School in Boston and then enjoyed four challenging years at Smith College. During her senior year at Smith her Senior Paper, “Problems of the Trusteeship Council in the African Trust Territories” was so well received by her professors that it was sent along to the United Nations for consideration.

Coming from a family of men and women whose lives were devoted to faith and service, her life was filled with working for the good of others. As part of her youth ministry she participated side by side at many youth work camps (first as a student and then as a leader), and spent countless hours supporting the youth ministry of her churches and doing volunteer work (the Brockton Visiting Nurses Association, the Girls Scouts Council of Massachusetts to name just a few community involvements) Every third year she and Bob would travel to Puerto Rico to help their Brockton church youth group do much needed community service.

She was always interested in the lives of those around her, and those whom she knew she would never meet across the globe, but for whom she could do work that might better their lives. She had extraordinary experiences through missionary opportunities with Church World Service, years with Vietnam Christian Service, and on behalf of The American Friends Service Committee. The most challenging of these was a very rewarding two years position in Saigon, Vietnam, where she was in charge of housing and helping folks coming and going from the county to help in non-military ways. While there, she came to be known as one who would offer emotional support for many soldiers who needed someone with a totally nonjudgmental and supportive ear. In early 2023, Margy was recognized by the Maine HealthCare Associations’ 2023 Remember Me awards program as someone whose life had been filled with service to others.

Margy served as Christian Education director for decades in Brockton Mass, first at Porter Congregational church and then as Christian Education Director for Christ Church, which was the result of three Brockton churches joining together. After Bob graduated from her alma mater, Andover Newton Theological Seminary, she and Bob went to Union where he served the needs of its congregation. After many happy years there they retired to their beloved cottage, the Barnacle on Orrs Island. Bob passed away in 2014.

There will be time for remembrances, music and laughter on Friday November 17, at the

Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick, as friends and family are welcome to visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Vestry of First Parish Church on Cleveland St., Brunswick. (.4 miles away).

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

