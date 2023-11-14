NORTH SACO – Richard R. Ward Sr., 87, husband of Dorothy, passed away on Nov. 12, 2023, at Maine Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., at South Buxton Cemetery (Woodman Section).

The full obituary and

online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Maine Veterans Home, 290 US Rt. 1, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous