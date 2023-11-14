Richard R. Ward Sr.

NORTH SACO – Richard R. Ward Sr., 87, husband of Dorothy, passed away on Nov. 12, 2023, at Maine Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., at South Buxton Cemetery (Woodman Section).

The full obituary and
online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Maine Veterans Home, 290 US Rt. 1, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

