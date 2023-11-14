WINDHAM – Zephyr Comparetto was born in Strong. She moved to North Yarmouth and attended Greely High School.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and fought bravely for three years.

Zephyr was happiest being the central figure in the lives of her children. She enjoyed her time with Zophia and Zion and Rene at various parks and her favorite family summer spot Dundee Park. Zephyr was a collector of candles and other scents from her favorite shopping spot Bath and Body works. Zephyr is survived by her fiancé Rene Nieves, and her two children, Zophia and Zion, her parents, David and Kim Comparetto, her siblings, and extended family.

A celebration of life for Zephyr will be held at American Legion Hall, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

Please consider making a donation to help support Zephyrs children. https://gofund.me/27e81612

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous