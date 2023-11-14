SOCCER

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes was formally named the new head coach of the U.S. women’s team Tuesday but she won’t take over the four-time Women’s World Cup winners until May, leaving her a short time with the team before it begins play in the Paris Olympics in late July.

Interim coach Twila Kilgore will continue to lead the team until Hayes’ arrival after the Women’s Super League season ends, and then she will become one of her assistants.

Financial terms of her contract were not made public, but U.S. Soccer said Hayes is set to become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world.”

She will succeed Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned following the poor showing by the Americans in this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

MLS: Troy Lesesne was fired by the New York Red Bulls, and his replacement will become the team’s 20th coach in 29 seasons.

Advertisement

New York also said Denis Hamlett had left after seven seasons as sporting director in what the Red Bulls termed a mutual decision.

Lesesne replaced Gerhard Struber on May 8 with the team in last place with one win, four losses and six draws for nine points.

The Red Bulls made the playoffs by finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses and beat Charlotte in the first round before losing to Cincinnati.

New York has never won an MLS championship.

The team also fired assistant coach Zach Prince.

FIGURE SKATING

Advertisement

INJURY: Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell broke her ankle while working on a step sequence in practice and said the surgery will force her to miss the remainder of the Grand Prix season.

The 25-year-old Tennell has battled injuries throughout her career. She dealt with back problems that kept her out of competition leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeonChang, where she helped the U.S. win team bronze. She also missed the leadup to the 2022 Winter Games with a foot injury and part of last fall with an ankle injury.

Tennell said the injury occurred while warming up when she “caught an edge on a bracket and managed to break my ankle in a funky fall.”

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Cheered on by a raucous home crowd, Jannik Sinner recorded his first win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals at Turin, Italy.

Sinner triumphed 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) in a match spanning more than three hours on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

It was the 22-year-old Sinner’s first win over Djokovic in four meetings and ended the Serbian player’s 19-match winning streak that stretched back to his five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

• Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the ATP Finals with a back injury after playing only three games of his second match in Turin, Italy, handing Holger Rune the victory.

Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, was trailing 2-1 in the opening set when he had a lengthy conversation with his trainer before slowly getting to his feet, shaking his head and walking over to shake Rune’s hand.

That was after only 17 minutes of play and led to boos from the crowd, which instead had to settle for an exhibition match between alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »