The superintendent of Wiscasset schools on Monday recommended the School Committee fire Gina Stevens, principal of Wiscasset Middle High School.

Stevens was placed on paid leave last week after Superintendent Kim Andersson said Stevens authorized the installation of a hidden camera in a school closet without her knowledge. Stevens said the camera was installed after the school’s food pantry kept getting broken into.

Andersson on Monday said when Stevens first informed her of the camera, the principal also told her students had changed their clothes in the closet after the camera was installed.

“Ms. Stevens suggested that the classroom teacher and/or ed tech were somehow responsible for it, including the possibility that students had been recorded changing their clothes,” Andersson said. “Her primary concern was these staff members had defied her orders in an email that Ms. Stevens had sent to all staff saying that students were prohibited from changing their clothes anywhere other than a bathroom stall.”

Andersson on Monday detailed more alleged transgressions, accusing Stevens of indefinitely removing a student against policy, investigating students for vaping without evidence and failing to notify the superintendent of a teaching vacancy. Stevens denied any wrongdoing.

“Ms. Stevens’ behavior toward staff and students was a contravention of her responsibility and obligations as principal … and demonstrated her repeated dishonesty, poor judgement, lack of responsibility and communication failures,” Andersson said. “She can no longer be trusted to do her job.

“She still refuses to admit any wrongdoing or take responsibility for her behavior, which presents an unacceptable risk of liability for the school department and potential harm to its student and staff if she continues to be the principal.”

Stevens deferred further comment Monday to her Portland-based lawyer, Gregg Frame, who called Andersson’s accusations “basically opinions” and said Stevens is prepared to refute them at an upcoming hearing the School Committee will hold.

“There will be a full accounting,” Frame said. “She’ll have a chance to shine some light on things.”

The committee will ultimately vote on whether to fire the principal.

A crowd of about 150 people attended Monday’s School Committee meeting; most appeared to be in support of Stevens, with some holding signs and voicing their support for the principal.

