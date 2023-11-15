The South Portland Dog Owners group will hold a Barksgiving Holiday Pet Food Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to drop off pet food donations at Pet Supplies Plus at the Mill Creek Shopping Center or at Mill Creek Park across from Hannaford.

The pet food collected will be donated to the South Portland Food Cupboard, which will make it available to pet owners.

For more information, including how to help with the drive, such as staffing donation tables or packaging food into smaller bags for the Food Cupboard, email southportlanddog@gmail.com.

