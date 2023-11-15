SOUTH PORTLAND — In the spirit of Thanksgiving, South Portland residents are gearing up for the 22nd annual Pies for Preble event scheduled for Nov. 21. The initiative invites community members to come together at the First Congregational Church basement kitchen at 301 Cottage Road, South Portland, between 3 and 8 p.m. to bake pies in support of the Preble Street Resource Center.

The Preble Street Resource Center, the beneficiary of the pie-making endeavor, provides essential services to individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity. According to organizers, the annual Pies for Preble event not only raises spirits, but also raises vital resources to support the center’s mission.

Ellen Clancy, the driving force behind Pies for Preble, said the tradition, which started in 2002, has become a “cherished part of the community calendar.”

Clancy said there are multiple purposes for the event as Pies for Preble not only symbolizes the essence of the holiday season but also serves as a meaningful way for individuals to give back to the community.

Participants are encouraged to bring all the necessary materials for the pies they wish to make, including pie tins, fillings, and crusts. For those opting for the classic pumpkin pie, canned pumpkin will be available. The event operates on a drop-in basis, allowing bakers to join anytime between 3 and 8 p.m. However, the last call for pies will be at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Pies for Preble event saw 23 participants coming together to bake a total of 74 pies, all of which were donated to the Preble Street Resource Center. This year, the organizers, led by coordinator Clancy, have set their sights on surpassing that number. Clancy emphasizes that the success of the event relies heavily on the “generosity and enthusiasm” of the South Portland community.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Clancy said the Pies for Preble event serves as a reminder of the power of community and the impact that small, collective efforts can have on those in need. South Portland residents, she said, are once again demonstrating that the true spirit of Thanksgiving is about coming together, expressing gratitude, and sharing with those less fortunate.

Clancy encourages those interested in participating or seeking additional information to email her at ellenclancy123@gmail.com or call 207-808-3431.

