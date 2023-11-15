In the Nov. 5 Sunday Telegram, the law firm of Berman & Simmons took out a full-page ad expressing support for the city of Lewiston and its victims following the worst mass shootings ever in Maine. The firm exercised poor taste by including: “When the time comes to seek justice, Berman & Simmons stands ready to answer the call.”

Families were still holding funerals; victims are still recovering; the community and the state are only just beginning to heal. Trying to profit from this tragedy in less than two weeks is inappropriate, insensitive, opportunistic and just another form of ambulance chasing. The firm should be ashamed of itself, and should apologize.

Juanita Clark

Phippsburg

