On Oct. 19, 12 days following the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, newly installed Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki sent an email to the Bowdoin College community explaining the lack of an institutional statement on the matter. As noted in a Bowdoin Orient student newspaper article, Zaki “declined to give a specific position on the issue, sharing her belief that statements do not always have their intended helpful effect and that they are often divisive, static and unproductive.”

With respect to President Zaki, this was an attempt at walking an unwalkable line; the failure to make a statement is a statement in and of itself. All the president had to do was say Bowdoin College condemns terrorism and the inhumane treatment of every human being regardless of their nationality, religion, race, gender, etc. Instead, Zaki tried to pander to her audience by saying nothing and, in doing so, said plenty while and reflected a complete absence of leadership.

This was a needless self-inflicted wound and a black eye for Bowdoin College.

Shaun Hogan

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: