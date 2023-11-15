We need to ban assault weapons, but that will not solve the problem. There are so many guns already in existence everywhere. Who is going to take them out of the hands of their owners?

The bigger problem is that we do not have a functioning health care system.

We are a society that has given in to fear. We think insurance companies are going to keep us safe from bankruptcy from medical bills. In reality, they are keeping doctors from being able to do their jobs well. We should start health savings accounts as soon as we begin our careers, putting the money we spend on “insurance” into an account for our health care needs, instead of into the deep pockets of insurance companies.

Ask any insurance agent – they know that most people only use a hospital once every 17 years, and almost never before the age of 40. By the time you need it you’d have enough. Keep putting into Social Security and Medicare. Pay doctors and hospitals directly for care received instead of the inflated bills that have to be charged in order for doctors and healthcare facilities to make enough money to survive.

Give people the help they need and enforce the laws we already have.

Beth King

Durham

