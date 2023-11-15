WESTBROOK – Elizabeth “Betty” Young, 88, passed away peacefully at the Gorham House on November 13, 2023, after a courageous four-month battle with cancer.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday November 17, from 3:00-6:00PM at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church Street, Westbrook. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 18, at 11:00AM at the Westbrook – Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main Street, Westbrook. A reception will follow at the church. A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. To express condolences and to read a complete obituary please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
