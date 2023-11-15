WESTBROOK – Francisco B. Burila Sr., 83 of Westbrook passed away Monday November 6, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Hinunangan, South Leyete, Philippine, the son of Juan Burila and Rosario Baliad. He moved to the United States in 1961 as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Francisco was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and Desert Storm. He retired from the Coast Guard following 34 years of service. He was stationed in Hawaii, Alaska, Boston, Portland, and South Portland, finally retiring from his station at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT. Following his retirement, he worked for the Maine Turnpike Authority and also he and his wife, Judith would deliver newspapers for the Portland Press Herald for nearly 12 years.

He was a member of the American Legion of Westbrook, and the Cutter’s Club. Frank was also a two- time plank owner in the Coast Guard.

Frank was a devoted husband and father. Frank and Judi were married 57 years. Frank had a Zest of life and always a big smile for everyone. He enjoyed fishing with is son, drives to

North Conway and traveling with his wife, meeting for Coffee at the Westbrook McDonalds with friends, and the food court with his Coast Guard friends.

Francisco is predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Alice, Louse, and Hazel; his brothers, Filamon, Nestor, and Benjamin, and his wife, Judith (Harmon) Burila who passed away in 2020.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Francisco and Melissa Burila of Topsham, his brothers Max Burila and his wife Benita and brother Jamie.

A graveside service for both Francisco and Judith will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook, Maine

