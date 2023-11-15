BRUNSWICK – Lorraine Jeannette (Ethier) Rich, 84, of Brunswick, passed away on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at The Garden Memory Care, after a battle with cancer. She was the widow of Read E. Rich Jr., who passed away just seven months ago. Together they shared 63 blessed years of marriage.

Lorraine was born on Sept. 13, 1939, in Webster, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Noe Emma Rose (Forcier) Ethier. She was raised and educated in Webster and graduated from Bartlett High School. She earned an Associates Degree in Secretarial Sciences at Bryant College in Providence, RI.

Soon after her graduation, she married the love of her life, Read, and moved to San Diego, CA, to begin their Navy career together. The Navy brought them to residences in Jacksonville, Fl, West Warwick, RI, Webster, MA, Virginia Beach, VA, and finally settled in Brunswick, ME.

Lorraine worked in various doctor’s offices throughout her career. She was employed as a medical secretary by Cardiologist, Dr. York and Bath Brunswick Mental Health Center.

She was active with the VP-26 Navy wives club. She managed to survive many of Read’s five and six month deployments throughout the years; and unimaginable feat during the kid’s school years and Maine winters!

She was an active member of All Saint’s Parish. She and Read worked on many committees throughout the years. The ran the Engaged Encounter weekends from early 1970’s until the early 1990’s. They also participated in and ran Marriage Encounter. She was a Eucharistic minister and active in St. John’s school fundraisers.

She was a regular participant at Le Café Francais (a French club at People’s plus), Daughters of Isabella and Secretary of the LFRA (Ladies Fleet Reserve Association).

Family was everything to Lorraine. She raised three children; Gregory, Kristine, and Jennifer. The family grew with spouses, grandchildren, and even great grandchildren. She centered her world around them. She held many titles: Lorraine, Hon, Mom, Memere, Mem. She was always present: celebrations, births, surgeries, ect. She would drop everything to be there. She was the best listener, gave the best advice, was always there for friends and family. She was the life of the party, loved a good glass of chardonnay, could work a room and talk to just about anybody. She was a great cook, avid seamstress, master of crosswords, and so knowledgeable about all things medical.

Lorraine is survived by her son, Gregory Rich of Jacksonville, Fla., her daughters, Kristine and her husband Phillip Pellitier, of Hampton, N.H., and Jennifer and her husband Morten Andersen, of Buford, Ga. She is survived by six grandchildren, Jacob Pelletier, and his wife Emily, Kyle Pelletier, Alexa Pelletier, Alexandra (Rich) and her husband Gerardo Medina, Sebastian Andersen, and Aiden Andersen. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Brayden Pelletier and Allison Pelletier.

She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Ethier, her sisters Rita Jacques, and her husband Leonard, Yvette Hartley, and her husband William.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 14, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St, Brunswick. The burial will be at 12 p.m., on Monday, June 17, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Worcester Road, Webster, Mass.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to CHANS and the Garden Memory Care staff for the exceptional care given to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CHANS Home Health &Hospice, 45 Baribeau Dr, Brunswick, Maine 04011 or Mid coast Hospital Annual Giving Fund, Mainehealth.org/mid-coast/Giving/Annual-Fund/Give-Now, PO Box 279,

Brunswick, ME 04011.

