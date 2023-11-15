BRUNSWICK – Roland R. Charpentier Jr., formerly from Lisbon, died on Nov. 6, 2023, at Avita of Brunswick at the age of 94.

He was born in Lewiston on July 31, 1929, the son of Roland and Marie Poulin Charpentier. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Annie; his son, David; and his two brothers, Robert, and O’Neil.

He married Annie May White in 1949 and started a family which grew to six children, five girls and one boy. He was a dedicated husband, father, and provider.

He is survived by five children and their spouses, Joanne, wife of deceased son, Joan and Michael Laskey, Marie Anne and Scott White, Elizabeth and Richard Hunt, Carole and Bruce Baldwin and Sandra and Robert Wheeler; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Roland’s childhood was spent on a farm in Lewiston where he enjoyed many responsibilities while developing a sense for the care of animals and for growing food.

His father, an entrepreneur at heart, started Two in One Taxi in Lewiston as well as the popular Villa Restaurant in Lisbon. Following his father’s business sense, Roland owned and operated the South Lewiston Service and Garage for many years, followed by a long career as the manager of the Citgo Service Station located on the newly built Maine turnpike. After retirement he worked part time for the Lisbon School Department in conjunction with operating his own loam and gravel delivery business.

His passion was driving in anything that moved forward. He started driving a farm tractor as a teenager and graduated to faster and more exciting vehicles throughout his life. He could be seen riding a motorcycle along Maine country roads, trekking on a snowmobile through Maine’s vast trail system, filling his loader with loam or gravel and hauling it to customers in his signature truck with hand-painted signs, or driving any one of his favorite cars filled with family members while going on Sunday drives. He was a progressive thinker purchasing an electric Prius as his last vehicle as well as being the first in the neighborhood with solar panels on the roof.

Many thanks to the caregivers and hospice workers at Avita of Brunswick for spending time with our father during the last days of his life.

In line with Roland’s progressive thinking, he made previous arrangements to participate in the Donor Program at the University of New England to further the study of osteopathic medicine.

