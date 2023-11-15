BRUNSWICK – Sheila A. Kay, 70, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 15, 1953, in Brunswick. She was a daughter of Robert Sewell Pennell and Beverly Joyce Coffin. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1971. She married Tobie A. Kay in Cundy’s Harbor on Nov. 20, 1971.

She was a dedicated housewife and mother all her life and took particular pride in her children and granddaughters. Everyone that met or knew her always commented on what a special and caring lady she was.

She was an exceptional bowler and gambler. She was inducted into the Brunswick Area Bowling Hall of Fame. While she was an avid bowler, her “happy place” was sitting at the slots at Foxwoods. Locally she was a regular at Winners, and had exceptional success when playing the horses.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Sewell Pennell Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Tobie A. Kay of Brunswick; her two sons, Joshua E. Kay of Brunswick, Zachary R. Kay of Brunswick; her sister Pamela G. Bichrest and husband Troy of Cundy’s Harbor; two granddaughters, Savanna and Sydney Kay of Auburn; a great-grandson, Oliver Bodwell of Auburn; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be celebrated 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, with Veronica Gonsoir officiating at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street Brunswick. Committal will follow in Cranberry Horn Cemetery, Cundy’s Harbor.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cundy’s Harbor Community Church Prayer Shawl Ministry

or the Barbara Bush

Children’s Hospital.

