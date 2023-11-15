SCARBOROUGH – Susan Murphy Butler, 73, beloved wife, wonderful mother, and sister, passed away peacefully at Pinnacle Health and Rehab on Nov. 11, 2023, with her husband of 52 years, John, by her side. Susan was smart and kind, with a sweet face and a rapier wit.

She was born on July 15, 1950, in Portland, the daughter of John R. “Jack” Murphy and Bernice A.(Fontaine) Murphy. Susan grew up in South Portland, and graduated as salutatorian of the class of 1968 at Cathedral High School. She earned her degree from the University of Southern Maine in 1972.

While attending college, Susan met John Butler. One day as she was leaving St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland, John offered her a ride home. Little did they know, but that day would be the beginning of a lifetime together built on the foundations of faith and love. They married in 1971, at the very same church where they had that chance encounter.

Susan began working at the Portland Press Herald in 1968. She was a News Librarian/Archivist/Researcher for nearly 40 years.

Susan added sharp insight to any conversation. She cherished her family and was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed British mysteries, both in book form and on PBS. A woman of great intellect, she often emerged victorious in Trivial Pursuit.

Susan was a dedicated walker. She covered many miles in her neighborhood, Kettle Cove, Fort Williams, and Bug Light. Susan and John went for many rides in John’s truck listening to The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline.

Susan was predeceased by her parents and sisters Janet Murphy Elliott and Mary Jo Murphy Howell.

She is survived by her beloved husband John B. Butler; daughters, Rebecca and husband David Pfaefflin of Woolwich, N.J., and Rachel and husband Ryan Dean of Gorham. Susan leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, John, James, Lauren, and Henry. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth “Beth” Murphy, brother Richard Murphy as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

John and his family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine and the staff of Pinnacle in South Portland, especially Casey, Keely, Kerri and Annette.

Visiting Hours celebrating Susan’s life will be held from 3- 6 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. To view Susan’s memorial page or to share an online condolence please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Susan’s memory.