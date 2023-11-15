Five University of New England players scored during a 21-4 run that started midway through the third quarter, propelling the Nor’easters to a 68-55 win over St. Joseph’s in a women’s basketball game Wednesday in Biddeford.

St. Joseph’s (2-1) led 33-30 at halftime and had a 38-34 advantage in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Grace Ramsdell. But UNE (3-1) answered with nine straight points and outscored the Monks 22-9 in the quarter to open a 52-42 lead.

Sydney Jenisch hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help UNE stay in control.

Jordyn Franzen led UNE with 24 points. Faye Veilleux added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Jenisch scored 12 points, and Kaylee Beyor had with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Ramsdell paced St. Joseph’s with 22 points. Nina Howe chipped in with 11.

MAINE AUGUSTA 74, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 63: The Moose (2-0) closed the game with a 7-0 run to seal a win over the Seawolves (3-1) in Augusta.

Alisyn Alley and Kaeti Butterfield each scored 24 points the Moose. Alley also had 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Jenna Philbrook led SMCC with 17 points. Maddy York scored 16.

(17) NORTH CAROLINA 62, HAMPTON 32: Deja Kelly scored 12 points, Maria Gakdeng had 10 points and nine rebounds, and the Tar Heels (3-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Kelly started an 11-0 run to begin the second quarter and Paulina Paris closed it with four straight points to give the Tar Heels a 26-6 lead.

(25) OKLAHOMA 92, ALABAMA STATE 46: Skylar Vann had 16 points and nine rebounds, Sahara Williams added 14 points, and the Sooners routed the Hornets (0-4) in Norman, Oklahoma, for the first 4-0 start under third-year coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Oklahoma scored 18 straight points in the first quarter to build a 25-8 lead.

