Urging all people with common sense in Maine – Democrat, Republican, independent or not interested in politics – to call Rep. Jared Golden and express support for his commitment to gun safety.
Sensible people want gun safety, we have just not taken the time to make our voices heard. The time is now. Let Lewiston be the catalyst for positive change, so that something good rises from this horrible tragedy.
Caroline Ahonen
Portland
