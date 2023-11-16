Full disclosure: I have voted in most every election and I am old and retired; that is a lot of elections. Until this year, I had never been on the other side and worked as a poll worker. Honestly, I never knew how much work goes on before and during Election Day. I was so impressed by how smoothly the day went, due to the incredible work of the city clerk and her staff. The organizational skills and leadership of the ward clerks was in plain view. They are all to be recognized for their passion and expertise.

My other takeaway involves the people we met who came to vote; from the moms with newborn children to those elderly folks like me who believe in the democratic system. They all came to make their voices heard, no matter their beliefs. I came away feeling that all of our citizens and communities make Portland a great place to live. Everyone had a smile, they appreciated the opportunity and enjoyed the experience.

I sometimes get discouraged with all the back and forth in today’s politics. After Nov. 7, however, my faith in our communities, residents and the city has been restored. I truly enjoyed the experience and the day.

William Keefer

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: