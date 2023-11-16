Regarding the Nov. 12 story, “Lewiston on growing list of places living with gun trauma,” and the many recent articles regarding the horrific killings in Lewiston, can we please at the very least change the language from “gun control” to “gun safety”?

Gun safety. Gun safety. Gun safety. Language matters.

Ellen Boyle
Cape Elizabeth

letter to the editor
