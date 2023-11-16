GRAY – Suzanne Marie Dubois, 82, passed away Monday, Nov. 13, 2003, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, November 17, at the Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth.

A complete obituary can be found at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com where online condolences can be shared with her family.

