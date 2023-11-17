Regarding a recent letter asking that “we remove dangerous, threatening people,” not guns (“Letter to the editor: We must remain armed and disciplined,” Nov. 7), perhaps the writer, the state director of Women for Gun Rights, could endorse background checks and waiting periods for people wanting to purchase guns. After all, guns don’t kill people, people kill people.
Maybe even endorse licensing. I need a driver’s license to operate a car, which is designed just to transport me from place to place and not, like a gun, designed to kill (whether it be human or animal). In addition to my license and registration, my car has a VIN number that can be traced back to me.
It’s way past time for background checks, waiting periods and licensing for guns.
Shelley Dunn
Portland
