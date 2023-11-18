Contrary to a recent letter to the editor (Nov. 15), I applaud Bowdoin President Zaki’s refusal to issue a formal statement about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Such statements have achieved nothing for either the victims of Hamas terrorism or the innocent killed in Gaza. Rather, they reduce complex issues to one of two types of “statements”: a partisan declaration that denounces one side or a banal proclamation of the type that the letter writer suggests “condemns terrorism and the inhumane treatment of all human beings.”

The former draws the praise of some and the ire of others. The latter offers platitudes. Both are misdirected because they draw attention to the statement rather than to finding real ways to stop the bloodshed. Witness how much campus and donor activity focuses as much on the institution’s response rather than on how to address the conflict itself.

Colleges and universities are where people of different opinions debate, argue, discuss and listen about complex issues that despite wretched moments of inhumanity within them cannot be solved by statements. Congratulations to President Zaki for refusing to issue a statement that would have undoubtedly become the focus of attention.

Jeanne Hey

Saco

