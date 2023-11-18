My maternal grandparents were hidden Jews, keeping their religious identity a secret from everyone for fear of pogroms, which my grandfather personally witnessed in Russia. They never revealed this identity; they believed that was the only way to keep themselves and their children safe. Hence, it is with a heavy heart that I speak up for the Palestinians, not for the state of Israel.

For decades, Israel has maintained and tightened a state of apartheid between Israelis and Palestinians. With the founding of the state of Israel, Palestinian land and houses were stolen or destroyed, Palestinian crops were burned and a state of martial law was maintained. These thefts, with their unceasing tightening control, have perpetuated a never-ending injustice. Where there is injustice, there will never be peace.

Therefore, even though there have been war crimes on both sides, I can only side with the Palestinians, who have lived with the bitter taste of injustice for decades. While Israel has always had the greater power, it has only used it to commit more injustice against the Palestinians. Israel may, indeed, crush Hamas. But the Palestinian children today will grow up to become tomorrow’s Palestinian warriors. Only the Israelis have the power to change the trajectory toward justice and equality. Do they have the humility to see the Palestinians as equally deserving of security, hope and self-determination?

David Travers

Westbrook

