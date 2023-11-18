The nation of Israel has a right to exist and has a right and duty of self-defense. These same two pillars support our own nation, the United States. Russia does not recognize Ukraine’s right to exist. Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and many others do not recognize Israel’s right to exist. In fact, they want to wipe Israel off the map.

This war is about the right to exist. It is about social justice. Do LGBTQ+ people have a right to exist? I would go to war to defend their rights. Do Jews have the right to exist in the land “from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea?”

We must fight to defend the right to exist of every Israeli citizen: Jew, Christian, Muslim, Druze. Peace will come, but only after Israel’s right to exist is recognized and embraced. If we defend the right of the United States to exist, we must defend the right of the nation of Israel to exist. It is antisemitic to believe otherwise.

Aaron Hoffman

Scarborough

