CLEVELAND — Dustin Hopkins kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed four straight clutch passes, giving the Browns a 13-10 win Sunday over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Making just his second NFL start, Thompson-Robinson rallied the Browns (7-3) just days after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

With the crowd chanting “D-T-R!” and Watson watching from Cleveland’s sideline in sweats, Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, calmly completed his four passes for 29 yards to set up Hopkins.

Last week, Hopkins kicked a 40-yard field goal as timed expired to beat Baltimore 33-31.

Pittsburgh (6-4) was outgained for the 10th straight week and mostly struggled against Cleveland’s top-ranked defense, although Steelers running back Jaylen Warren had a 74-yard TD run and finished with a career-high 129 yards.

DOLPHINS 20, RAIDERS 13: Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle a fourth-quarter comeback by Las Vegas’ (5-6), and Miami (7-3) overcame three turnovers in its home victory.

Ramsey, who also intercepted Aidan O’Connell earlier in the game, caught a pass in the end zone intended for Tre Tucker with 22 seconds left, ending a rare game in which Miami’s defense outshined its offense.

Tua Tagovailoa was 28 of 39 with 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Miami. He also lost his third fumble of the season on a scramble on the Dolphins’ opening drive. Tyreek Hill caught his league-leading eighth touchdown of the season and had 146 yards on 10 catches.

GIANTS 31, COMMANDERS 19: Sam Howell threw three interceptions among six Commanders turnovers, and Washington (4-7) may have reached the low point of Ron Rivera’s tenure with a home loss to New York (3-8).

The Giants scored a first-quarter TD for the first time all season and never trailed. Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who picked up his first NFL win in his second start, completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three TD passes: two to Saquon Barkley and one to Darius Slayton.

COWBOYS 33, PANTHERS 10: DaRon Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season, Dak Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and visiting Dallas (7-3) trounced Carolina (1-9).

Bland tied a record shared by Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971).

JAGUARS 34, TITANS 14: Trevor Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, including two perfectly thrown passes to Calvin Ridley, as Jacksonville (7-3) defeated visiting Tennessee (3-7).

Ridley finished with seven catches for 103 yards. Lawrence also ran for two scores for the first time in his three NFL seasons, becoming the first player in franchise history with two TD passes and two rushing scores in the same game.

LIONS 31, BEARS 26: David Montgomery’s go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted Detroit (8-2) to a comeback victory at home over Justin Fields and Chicago (3-8).

The NFC North-leading Lions overcame four turnovers, including Jared Goff’s season-high three interceptions, and a 12-point deficit over the last 3:06 to rally for the win. Detroit has its best record through 10 games since 1962, giving the franchise a shot to win a division title for the first time in three decades.

Fields, playing in his first game in a month, matched a career high with 18 carries and had 104 yards rushing. He was 16 of 23 for 169 yards with a touchdown.

PACKERS 23, CHARGERS 20: Jordan Love threw for 322 yards and found Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left to lift Green Bay (4-6) over visiting Los Angeles (4-6).

Love went 27 of 40 and became the first Packer to throw for more than 300 yards since Aaron Rodgers had a 341-yard day against the Chicago two years ago.

The Chargers suffered a major blow when star edge rusher Joey Bosa was carted off the field with a foot injury on the game’s opening series. Packers running back Aaron Jones was carted off with a shoulder injury late in the second quarter.

TEXANS 21, CARDINALS 16: Standout rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns, and Houston (6-4) overcame his season-high three interceptions to beat visiting Arizona (2-9).

The Texans have doubled their win total from last season and have won three games in a row for the first time since a nine-game streak in 2018.

The Cardinals’ Kyler Murray threw for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second game back after recovering from a torn ACL. He also rushed for 51 yards and a score.

