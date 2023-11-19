Catherine Marie Vilburn

SOUTH PORTLAND – Catherine Marie Vilburn, 87, of South Portland passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2023, after a brief illness.

At the request of the family her funeral service will be private. Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.

