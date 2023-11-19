PORTLAND – Joan E. Whitten, 87, longtime resident of Portland, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Westbrook.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

To see Joan’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, Please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous