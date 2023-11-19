LECANTO, Fla.- Roger F. Dunning Jr., 73, husband of Nancy, passed away on Nov. 8, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at on Friday Nov. 24, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Cornish.

The full obituary is available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

