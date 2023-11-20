This country is broken.

Gun safety laws are not a conspiracy to make gun owners less free. Banning assault-style, semi-automatic weapons does not restrict the freedom to hunt. Banning high-capacity magazines does not restrict the freedom to own or operate a firearm. Banning after-market trigger upgrades does not restrict the freedom to fire a gun. Waiting periods and red flag laws do not restrict the freedom of healthy, law-abiding citizens from accessing weapons.

I would like the freedom to teach in a public elementary school without having to learn how to effectively barricade a door, or throw staplers at an active shooter, to decrease the likelihood that the bullets in his assault rifle kill my 4-year-old students.

I love my adopted state, but this is not “the way life should be.”

Meg Reed

Portland

