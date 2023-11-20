I didn’t vote for a new mayor of Portland; none were qualified as far as I am concerned. I need a mayor who would see to it that our public schools get up to snuff and teach kids to read, write and count as good as any Catholic school does. And a mayor who would take care of the folks who pay property taxes; I have noticed that the folks who make the most noise don’t even pay property taxes.
On a recent visit to Lowe’s, the clerk asked me if I would like them to stir and shake my can of paint. My response was: “No, thank you, I am going home by way of Brighton Avenue and Woodford Street.” If you live in Portland, or ever drove a car there, you’d know that those streets are in desperate of need of attention. They are full of pot holes. If I wore false teeth, they’d be in my lap by the time I got home.
Greg Locke
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.