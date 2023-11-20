If it isn’t time now, when will it be? On Oct. 25, Maine joined many other states whose citizens have felt the trauma and disruption of mass shootings.

Do you feel that pain?

Let’s do something today. Let’s make the possession of assault weapons in Maine illegal. That’s the tool that can kill the most people in our towns and cities in just minutes. If we accomplish just this, I think we can agree fewer lives will be lost to gun violence.

Stan Lourie

Old Orchard Beach

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: