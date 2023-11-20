DETROIT — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and carried Denver in the fourth quarter after two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected in the first half, and the Nuggets handed the Detroit Pistons their 12th straight loss, 107-103 on Monday night.

Jackson had eight points and three assists in the final quarter as he and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20 points) shined against their former team. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the defending NBA champion Nuggets.

Jokic and Denver Coach Michael Malone were both ejected after arguing calls. Malone was thrown out for coming onto the court to dispute a call late in the first quarter, and Jokic was tossed for picking up a second technical with 1:22 left in the second quarter.

Jokic finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15 minutes.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points and nine assists for the Pistons.

BUCKS 142, WIZARDS 129: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points on 20-of-23 shooting, and visiting Milwaukee won its fifth consecutive game.

Washington dropped its sixth straight, but not without putting up a decent fight against the star-studded Bucks. The Wizards led by a point in the fourth after Corey Kispert’s layup with 10:02 remaining, but Antetokounmpo scored at the other end to start a 15-3 run by Milwaukee.

NOTES

GRIZZLIES: Guard Luke Kennard will miss a minimum of two weeks recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee and forward Xavier Tillman Sr. now is considered week to week recovering from his own injured left knee.

Kennard played only six minutes Nov. 14 in a loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers and had missed the past two games. Memphis said Kennard, acquired at the trade deadline last season, will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Tillman has been Memphis’ fifth-leading scorer averaging 9.3 points and second with 6.7 rebounds a game. He also was hurt in that same loss to the Lakers, playing 22 minutes before leaving the game.

Memphis already has two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games this season, and center Steven Adams was ruled out before the season started due to needing surgery for a knee first hurt last January. Brandon Clarke is busy recovering from a left Achilles tendon torn last March.

The Grizzlies announced Nov. 17 that guard Marcus Smart will miss three to five weeks with a sprained left foot, adding to their lengthy injury list. The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, acquired via a trade this offseason, played all of eight minutes before he hurt his foot in that same loss to the Lakers.

