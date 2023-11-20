SACO — Saco Police responded to a concerning social media post that involved two juveniles from communities outside of Saco last week. According to a police press release, the department learned of a social media post “directed toward a student that mentioned Thornton Academy” at 12:21 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Police Department’s School Resource officer and detectives went to Thornton Academy to investigate the post and determined that there was no threat to students or the school as a result of their probe.

Deputy Chief Corey Huntress told the Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier on Nov. 16 that the two people involved, who are both under 18, are from Scarborough and South Portland. Police located the two juveniles and they are cooperating with investigators, according to the release.

He declined to offer further details, including about the substance of the post, citing an ongoing investigation that involved people who are not legal adults.

Police in other parts of Maine have responded to multiple concerning social media posts in the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston on Oct. 25 that left 18 dead and others wounded.

On Oct. 31, an Etna man was arrested after posting a photo on social media that pictured him with a gun and ammunition outside of a Palmyra Walmart. The man, who previously worked at the Walmart, sent the photo to a current employee and threatened to commit “Lewiston part two.”

Farfield-area schools shuttered the Monday following the Lewiston shooting after police noticed a concerning Facebook post on Sunday, Oct. 29. The post said that Lewiston shooter had an accomplice, and that person intended to target Lawrence High School.

