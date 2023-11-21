I am writing this in response to an angry, insult-laden letter regarding calls for change in gun control laws (“I do not believe guns are the problem,” Nov. 5). The argument that it’s “sick, evil people” and not access to specific guns that are the problem, is a tired and weak argument.

There will always be mentally ill people. We need to limit their access to these weapons. An assault rifle ban would not eliminate access completely, but it will reduce it. We had an assault rifle ban in the past that was effective.

An AR-15 is a version of the M16 military rifle, designed for the bullet to cause maximum damage to the enemy. That is why EMTs are equipped with tourniquet kits and are training first responders in their use. It’s a weapon of war and a civilian shouldn’t own one. The Second Amendment was written when people owned muskets.

I’m a law abiding citizen who hunts and owns guns. When I go to the airport I am treated like a criminal when I go through security checks. Yes, I’m inconvenienced, but it is for everyone’s safety.

We are never going to eliminate these incidents with changes in mental health care or gun control law changes, but we can reduce them. To do nothing is a crime in itself. To not want an assault rifle ban because you enjoy shooting them is selfish and shortsighted. Lets stop with the partisan name-calling and work together to come up with some solutions.

John Glenn

Windham

