What could have possibly caused a Maine man to grab his semi-automatic weapons and mow down so many wonderful people in Lewiston? I suspect his mental anguish was overwhelming, he had no clear understanding of the cause of his pain and he believed that others were the cause.

God only knows how easy it is for us to blame each other for our trials. If we listen to that voice long enough, who knows what we, too, might feel driven to do. I wish we all had someone who loved and accepted us just the way we are. I wish we each had someone who would not judge but steer us in the right direction when we’ve been hurt or have hurt someone else. Then the hateful inner voice would have no power over us and we could learn to forgive and heal.

It’s too late to make a difference in the lives of those who were killed in Lewiston but it’s not too late to make a difference in the lives of those of us still here. When you look in the mirror today I hope you say, “I am good. I am kind. I am smart. I am worthy of love.” And, when you look at someone who upsets you, remind yourself that they are, too.

Norene Freeman

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: